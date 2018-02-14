REFILE-Soccer-Chelsea's Cahill 'devastated' by Mason's retirement

(Clarifies Mason had not been able to return to sport)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ryan Mason’s retirement after he failed to recover from a serious head injury sufficiently enough to return to the pitch had “devastated” Gary Cahill, the Chelsea defender has said.

Mason announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday after he suffered a fractured skull following a head clash with Cahill while contesting a corner during Hull City’s defeat to Chelsea in January 2017.

“Devastated to hear today’s news from Ryan,” Cahill said on his official Twitter account.

”Competing for a corner is something we’ve done thousands of times and to see those consequences for a top professional like Ryan is heartbreaking.

"Sending all my love to him and his family, and wishing him the best for the future."