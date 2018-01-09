FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal
January 9, 2018 / 11:28 PM / a day ago

Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea centre back Andreas Christensen has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract after impressive performances this season following a loan spell in Germany, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 3, 2018 Chelsea's Andreas Christensen with a tear in his shirt Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made 22 appearances for the Engish champions this term having cemented his place at the heart of Antonio Conte’s three-man defence.

Christensen returned to Chelsea in the close season after two years on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

“It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well,” he said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Christensen helped Denmark qualify for this year’s World Cup by scoring in their 5-1 playoff win over Ireland in November.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris

