17 days ago
Soccer-Chelsea manager Conte signs new two-year contract
#Soccer News
July 18, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 17 days ago

Soccer-Chelsea manager Conte signs new two-year contract

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has signed a new two-year contract, the Premier League champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top," 47-year-old Italian Conte said.

The deal does not extend his commitment to the club because he signed a three-year contract when he joined in 2016.

Conte led Chelsea to the league title at his first attempt last season and they also reached the FA Cup final which they lost to London rivals Arsenal. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

