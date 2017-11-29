Conte remains patient over Chelsea's January transfers

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he will not make demands regarding the January transfer window and will only give his opinion on potential signings if asked by members of the club’s hierarchy.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 25, 2017 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Earlier this week, Conte said that Premier League leaders Manchester City’s strong recruitment in the previous transfer window had helped them flourish this campaign and the Italian urged champions Chelsea to match their rivals by making smart transfer decisions.

“If one day the club try to ask me something about this topic (transfers) I can give my opinion but at the same time I am very happy to work for this club with these players,” Conte told British media.

”I know and the club knows very well we are trying to build something important for the present, for the future.

“We started to build something last season. Last season we were so good to win at the same time but don’t forget we are building and the club knows very well what our situation is.”

Chelsea are third in the league, six points behind second-placed Manchester United who have played one game more, and Conte believes his team must focus on catching United before they can square up to City.

”Our target must be to see the team that is before us. In this case Man United. Our first target is to catch them up,“ he added. ”This must be our mentality and in every game we have to try to win and do our best.

”If there is no pressure, I put pressure on myself, the players, the club because it is right to have pressure.

“It is a vital part if you want to create something important, if you want to win.”

Chelsea host 19th-placed Swansea City in the league later on Wednesday.