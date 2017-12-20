Soccer: Chelsea's Christensen can emulate Terry, says Conte

(Reuters) - Defender Andreas Christensen’s rapid rise at Chelsea has impressed manager Antonio Conte, who believes the 21-year-old has the talent to emulate John Terry’s success at the Premier League club.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Swansea City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 29, 2017 Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in action with Swansea City's Jordan Ayew REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Christensen, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, has gained prominence in Chelsea’s first team, helping the London side maintain nine clean sheets in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

Former England international Terry progressed through Chelsea’s youth system and made over 650 senior appearances, captaining the team since 2004 and winning five league and FA Cup titles along with numerous other trophies.

“This is a big comparison - John Terry wrote the history of this club and won a lot,” Conte told reporters.

”I wish Christensen to have the same career as John. I think he has the right characteristics to play for this club for many years, to become an important player...

“Every time I decided to give him the opportunity to play, he played with an amazing performance. These performances convinced me that Christensen has to play with regularity.”

Terry, 37, joined Championship (second tier) side Aston Villa before the start of the current season.

Chelsea host Bournemouth in the League Cup quarter-finals later on Wednesday.