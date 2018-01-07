FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Mourinho is a 'little man', says Chelsea's Conte
Sections
Featured
A muted start to 2018
Markets Weekahead
A muted start to 2018
Iran Guards say unrest fomented by foreign enemies defeated
WORLD
Iran Guards say unrest fomented by foreign enemies defeated
Golden Globes: It's not who wins but who will say what
ENTERTAINMENT
Golden Globes: It's not who wins but who will say what
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 7, 2018 / 3:53 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Soccer: Mourinho is a 'little man', says Chelsea's Conte

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte continued his ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho on Saturday by calling the Manchester United manager “a little man”.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Norwich City vs Chelsea - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - January 6, 2018 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mourinho made a pointed comment about match-fixing during the week, a reference to the four-month suspension Conte was handed in the 2012-13 season for failing to report match-fixing at his previous club Siena. He was later cleared by an Italian court of any wrongdoing.

“I think when you try to hurt a person, especially if you know very well the truth of what happens, the court proved my innocence, when you do this it means you are a little man,” Conte said after Chelsea’s 0-0 FA Cup third-round draw at Championship side Norwich City.

“But this is the not the first time. He does this in the past and he continues to do this in the present.”Mourinho and Conte have never been friends but their relationship deteriorated this week after Mourinho spoke about some managers behaving “like a clown” on the touchline, which was taken as a reference to Conte and Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp.

In response on Friday, the Chelsea manager accused the Portuguese of “senile dementia”, which led to Mourinho saying he had not mentioned any names.

“This is his way, it is no surprise. We all know him,” Conte said. “Life will go on, I‘m not worried about him.”

Conte refused to criticise his players after making nine changes for the match against Norwich.

“It’s a bit frustrating. We knew the difficulty of the game. When you play away in this competition it’s not easy,” he said.

”In the first half we had difficulty to attack but in the second half we created chances to score.

“Norwich deserve to have another game. For us it’s not simple to add another game in the schedule. These are the rules though.”

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.