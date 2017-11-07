FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea can overhaul Man City again, says Courtois
November 7, 2017 / 9:23 AM / a day ago

Chelsea can overhaul Man City again, says Courtois

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manchester City look to be in an “unstoppable” run of form but Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says there is plenty of time for the London club to reel the leaders in and retain their Premier League title.

Soccer Football - Chelsea Training - Cobham Training Centre, London, Britain - October 17, 2017 Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois during training Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Files

City took the early lead in the title race last season and were eight points ahead of Chelsea after the opening six games before Antonio Conte’s team went on a 13-game winning run to climb to first place seal the league trophy.

This season, Pep Guardiola’s team have a nine-point advantage over Chelsea but Courtois said City might lose steam as the season goes on.

“Last year we were eight points behind City at one stage and then we went on a winning run. I hope we can do the same,” Courtois told the club’s website. (www.chelseafc.com)

”We have to hope now they drop points. At the moment they are a bit unstoppable, they are playing very well and scoring goals.

“But the season is very long, they could have injuries, play a bit worse and lose some games. We have to be there and keep winning our games.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also dismissed media reports linking him to AC Milan after Sunday’s win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea return to league action after the international break with a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Nov. 18.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
