Soccer-Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

* Willian scored after Chelsea pressure in the 25th minute

* Crystal Palace conceded an own goal off Martin Kelly after shot from Davide Zappacosta

* Alexander Sorloth hit post for Palace early in the second half

* Olivier Giroud thumped post at the other end

* Patrick van Aanholt scored consolation goal in dying minutes

* Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

CHELSEA 2 CRYSTAL PALACE 1

March 10 (Reuters) - Chelsea survived a late scare to secure a 2-1 Premier League win over struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday, with a Willian strike and an own goal earning them three points after successive defeats in Manchester.

Brazilian forward Willian picked up the ball on the left, cut inside and fired it along the ground, taking a deflection on the way past a diving Wayne Hennessey and in off the post in the 25th minute.

Six minutes later, a mix up between defender Martin Kelly and Hennessey earned the champions their second when a shot from Davide Zappacosta ricocheted off both Palace players into the goal, with Kelly getting the final touch. Chelsea, fifth in the standings, were in control.

Palace, however, looked livelier in the second half after Wilfried Zaha replaced Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth hit the post. They halved the deficit late on through former Chelsea player Patrick van Aanholt to make it a nervy finish at Stamford Bridge. (Reporting by Clare Lovell Editing by Christian Radnedge)