Soccer: Emenalo quits key role at Chelsea

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has left Stamford Bridge after playing a key backroom role for a decade, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 19/12/15 Chelsea fan holds up a banner protesting against technical director Michael Emenalo before kick off Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

The 52-year-old former Nigeria international has been one of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s key lieutenants, overseeing player and manager recruitment during a turbulent period during which he worked with 10 head coaches.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club,” Emenalo said in a statement.

British media reported that relations had been strained between Emenalo, director Marina Granovskaia and manager Antonio Conte, who made clear his unhappiness at the club’s failure to sign top-level players in the last transfer window.

“It is with regret that the owner and board of directors accepted Michael’s resignation this week,” Chelsea chairman

Bruce Buck said.