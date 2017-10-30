FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Chelsea's Hazard says has overcome injury concerns
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2017 / 7:50 AM / in a day

Soccer: Chelsea's Hazard says has overcome injury concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is confident he has overcome his injury concerns as the Belgian hopes to help his team continue their winning run when they travel to AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2017 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

Premier League champions Chelsea ended a poor run of results with a League Cup win over Everton sandwiched between league wins over Watford and Bournemouth.

Hazard, who returned from an ankle injury last month, is hopeful that his team can carry their momentum forward.

“Yeah for sure, definitely. I‘m training hard, the injury is the past. I‘m fully ready for the next game, I just want to play,” Hazard told the club’s website. (www.chelseafc.com)

“A big week is coming, so it was important also for the confidence to stay high... We are full of confidence now, two big games in Champions League and Premier League. And we are ready to play both.”

After their Champions League game, Chelsea, who are nine points behind league leaders Manchester City in fourth place, host second-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.