13 days ago
Kalas rejoins Fulham on loan after extending Chelsea contract
Featured
#Sports News
July 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 13 days ago

Kalas rejoins Fulham on loan after extending Chelsea contract

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Burton Albion v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship - Pirelli Stadium - 1/2/17 Fulham’s Tomas Kalas celebrates at the final whistle. Action Images / Andrew Boyers/Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Chelsea centre back Tomas Kalas has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club and will spend next season on loan at Championship side Fulham, both clubs said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Czech Republic international also spent last season on loan at Fulham, making 36 league appearances in England's second tier and helping the club reach the playoff semi-finals, where they lost to Reading.

Kalas joined Chelsea from his hometown club Sigma Olomouc in 2010, and spent the next two seasons on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

He made his Chelsea debut during the 2013-14 season, and went on to make four appearances in all competitions, before further loan spells at FC Cologne in Germany and Middlesbrough.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru,; Editing by Christian Radnedge

