Kalas rejoins Fulham on loan after extending Chelsea contract

REUTERS - Chelsea centre back Tomas Kalas has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club and will spend next season on loan at Championship side Fulham, both clubs said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Czech Republic international also spent last season on loan at Fulham, making 36 league appearances in England's second tier and helping the club reach the playoff semi-finals, where they lost to Reading.

Kalas joined Chelsea from his hometown club Sigma Olomouc in 2010, and spent the next two seasons on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

He made his Chelsea debut during the 2013-14 season, and went on to make four appearances in all competitions, before further loan spells at FC Cologne in Germany and Middlesbrough.