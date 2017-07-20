Chelsea keen to add to last season's success, says Kante

(Reuters) - Premier League champions Chelsea will fight on all fronts as they look to build on last season's success, midfielder N'Golo Kante said ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against FA Cup winners Arsenal in China.

The Frenchman was named Player of the Year after his stellar performances in 35 league appearances helped Chelsea seal their second title in three years and first under manager Antonio Conte, but Kante is hungry for more silverware.

"It was a very good season and I enjoyed it but we are starting a new season and we have to convince again," Kante told the club's website. (www.chelseafc.com)

"We are looking to do better and we know at a club like Chelsea a good season means to win titles. So we will try to win some titles. Win, win, win. We will win what we can win. We will fight for everything."

The London side lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final but Kante has moved on from that defeat and is focused on preparing for the next two meetings against the same opposition in Saturday's friendly and the Community Shield on Aug. 6.

"Arsenal played well, better than us and they deserved the victory. We have to take this game (in China) seriously because it will help us prepare well for the Community Shield, the first game of the season," Kante said.

Chelsea will also mark their return to the Champions League after the 2012 winners failed to qualify last season and Kante is excited to be making his debut in the tournament.

"I am looking forward to this competition," Kante added. "Until now, I've just been looking at it on TV. I'm happy to have this chance."

After the Arsenal match, the west London side will travel to Singapore to face German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday and end their pre-season fixtures against Inter Milan on July 29.