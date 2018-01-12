FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Chelsea appoint Laurence as new chief executive
#Sports News
January 12, 2018 / 7:06 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Chelsea appoint Laurence as new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chelsea have appointed Guy Laurence as their new chief executive to oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Laurence was previously the director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment - the company controlling the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors and MLS club Toronto FC - and is scheduled to start working at Chelsea next month.

“He will be working with the owner and the board to increase our commercial revenues and maximise digital opportunities, identifying new ways to best serve our supporters... ” club chairman Bruce Buck said in a statement.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
