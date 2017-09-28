FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Man City's Delph back in the England squad
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 28, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 19 days ago

Soccer: Man City's Delph back in the England squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 26, 2017 Manchester City's Fabian Delph in action REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph was handed a surprise recall to the England squad on Thursday ahead of the Premier League leaders’ big weekend clash at champions Chelsea.

England manager Gareth Southgate, naming a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, hailed the 27-year-old’s perseverance and determination at club level this season.

”We think he’s a really good player,“ he told reporters. ”He was a very important player for a period with Roy (Hodgson) and he’s been unfortunate with injuries.

”He’s obviously at a club where chances have been a little bit limited but he’s dug in, he’s forced his way into their side and he’s playing well.

“He obviously hasn’t had as many games as we would like, but we’ve got a situation in midfield where we need to have more competition for places and more alternatives and we think he’s a player that can provide that.”

Delph has not featured for England under Southgate’s management, making his last appearance and ninth cap for the national team under Hodgson against Spain in November 2015.

At City, who play at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, he has been prominent in midweek matches and put in a strong performance on the left side of defence in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

City manager Pep Guardiola preferred Delph to Danilo in that match, and also used him as a left back in the Carabao (League) Cup third round win over West Bromwich Albion.

The player, who was linked with a move away from the club over the summer, has been handed the new role after French international Benjamin Mendy suffered a knee injury.

“All the players know the system of how the manager wants us to play. I have played left back in training, and at Aston Villa, and as a young guy coming through at Leeds,” Delph told the Manchester Evening News this week.

“I‘m not a left back but I feel can do a job there..”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.