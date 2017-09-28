SHOWCASE-Chelsea v Manchester City -- fans' view

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Premier League champions Chelsea host title rivals Manchester City in the late kick off on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side go into the match off the back of their late 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City travel to west London looking to prove their title-winning credentials and a win would be their eighth successive victory in all competitions.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs: Ceri Levy, The Chels Podcast: chelseapodcast.net

”It’s always important to take points off your fellow title rivals. This is one of those ‘classic six-pointers’ and an undeniably big game to win.

”I am predicting a 2-1 victory for Chelsea. I think City will score but I would suggest their defence has yet to be tested fully. Eden Hazard may find this the perfect time to show that he is back to full fitness. Our men will be up for this game which is the first true title decider of the season.

”In my opinion, this is the perfect time to be considered the underdogs. All we hear at the moment is the noise about Manchester being the destination for the title this year - and we are only six games in. It’s way too early to have that conversation.

”Kevin De Bruyne will test us, as will Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane. The loss of Benjamin Mendy is huge for Manchester City - although Danilo may prove to be a decent replacement.

”The middle of the pitch is usually the decider in games like this. Whoever wins that contest will take the points. I am hoping Tiemoue Bakayoko and N‘Golo Kante will get to grips with this challenge.

”I have been mightily impressed by Cesar Azpilicueta who incredibly, has improved on an immaculate season last year and is showing us a range of passing we never knew he had.

“All the new boys seem to be an upgrade on what we had last year and Alvaro Morata already looks elegant, deadly and the kind of striker fans can fall in love with.”

Mark Bent, Manchester City season ticket holder

”This game away to Chelsea is one of the toughest fixtures of the season and I expect it to be a tight game. In our matches against them last season there was not much between the teams, but Chelsea had that little bit of luck that went their way on both occasions.

”Manchester City will go to Stamford Bridge with no fear. If we can keep a clean sheet then I would expect us to take all three points.

”I am going for a 2-0 to City. If we take the lead then Chelsea will need to come at us, and I can see us then picking them off with our forwards on the break. We certainly go there knowing that we’re capable of beating them and full of confidence.

”Eden Hazard is always a handful and Alvaro Morata has started particularly well. Chelsea will miss David Luiz - but we won‘t. He usually plays well against us and he gives them a bit of bite in defence.

”The news of the injury to Benjamin Mendy this week is a blow for us because he is a key figure in the formation that Pep Guardiola is trying to play. I‘m hoping he makes a speedy recovery.

“To beat your closest rivals in a title chase is key. There’s no doubt that it is a real ‘six-pointer’ on Saturday. When Chelsea beat us at the Etihad last season they took a huge step towards securing the Premier League crown. If we had beat them that day, we would have gone top and maybe things would have been different.” (Editing by Christian Radnedge)