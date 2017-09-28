FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mendy to have surgery on ruptured knee ligament
September 28, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 19 days ago

Mendy to have surgery on ruptured knee ligament

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 23, 2017 Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City’s French international defender Benjamin Mendy faces surgery and several months out after scans showed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Thursday.

Mendy suffered the injury during the first half of the Premier League leaders’ 5-0 victory at home to bottom side Crystal Palace last Saturday.

The Frenchman had been on impressive form since he joined City from Monaco for a reported 52 million pounds ($69.97 million) fee in July.

He joked on his Twitter feed that he would be joining “Injury FC” on loan for a couple of months but hoped to return stronger.

City said on their website (www.mancity.com) that the player had travelled to Barcelona to see a specialist, after initial tests in Manchester, with the results on Thursday confirming the extent of the injury.

“Benjamin will undergo surgery tomorrow in Barcelona, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery,” added City, who travel to Chelsea for Saturday’s clash between the reigning champions and current leaders.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

