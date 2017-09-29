SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Chelsea v Manchester City

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League, April 2017)
Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League, December 2016)
Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City (Premier League, April 2016)
Chelsea 5-1 Manchester City (FA Cup, February 2016)
Manchester City 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League, August 2015)
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League, January 2015)
Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League, September 2014)
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea (FA Cup, February 2014)
Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, February 2014)
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League, October 2013)
Premier League form guide (last five matches)
Chelsea - D W W W W
Manchester City - W W W D W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill)
13/8 Chelsea to win
17/10 Manchester city to win
11/5 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Chelsea: 9/1 1-0, 14/1 2-0, 17/2 2-1, 25/1 3-0, 18/1 3-1, 25/1 3-2, 66/1 4-0
Manchester City: 9/1 1-0, 14/1 2-0, 17/2 2-1, 25/1 3-0, 18/1 3-1, 25/1 3-2, 66/1 4-0
Draw: 11/1 0-0, 13/2 1-1, 12/1 2-2, 50/1 3-3, 150/1 4-4
First goal scorer: 7/2 Alvaro Morata, 9/2 Michy Batshuayi, 11/2 Eden Hazard, 7/1 Pedro, 9/1 Charly Musonda, 7/2 Gabriel Jesus, 7/1 Leroy Sane, 15/2 Raheem Sterling, 9/1 David Silva, 10/1 Kevin de Bruyne
Also:
Chelsea to score in both halves: 11/4
City to score three or more 4/1
9/2 Hazard to score in a Chelsea victory
3/1 Jesus to score in a City victory
