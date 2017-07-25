Morata says was destined to play under Conte at Chelsea

(Reuters) - Chelsea's new signing Alvaro Morata believes he was destined to play under manager Antonio Conte at a club good enough to compete with Europe's elite.

Morata had joined Juventus ahead of the 2014-15 season, shortly after Conte had left the side to take charge of the Italian national side.

The pair have now been united at Stamford Bridge and the Spanish striker was confident he can adapt to Conte's tactics.

"I know Antonio wanted me in the past and I really want to work with Antonio, and finally destiny put us together," Morata told the club website.

"It was disappointing in 2014 when he went to Italy, but I played well and had a good year at Juventus, but I really want to work with this coach and finally I can.

"I know his work, the staff. I know it is a lot of tactics and I really like this game and I know how to play with this system."

The 24-year-old Spain international backed the defending Premier League champions to go toe-to-toe with Europe's top sides, including his former club Real Madrid, who won their second successive Champions League title last season.

"There are very good players here and I think we can do something amazing this year," the Spaniard added.

"It is hard to leave Madrid but it is not so hard when you come to a club like Chelsea, with these players and with this coach, and I think we can play against Real Madrid and Barcelona and win."

Morata took the vacant number nine jersey and is expected to make his Chelsea debut in a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore later on Tuesday.