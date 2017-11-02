Soccer: Chelsea must dig deep to beat Man United, says Conte

(Reuters) - Chelsea must find the strength to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United on Sunday and get their season back on track, manager Antonio Conte has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Chelsea Press Conference - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 30, 2017 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conference REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The champions are fourth after an underwhelming start to the campaign, with three defeats in their opening 10 games, and sit nine points behind leaders Manchester City and four behind second-placed United.

Chelsea suffered their first loss in the Champions League this season with a 3-0 defeat at AS Roma that dropped them to second place in their group.

It also marked their third defeat in their last seven games in all competitions.

Conte told the club’s website (www.chelseafc.com) they had no time to feel sorry for themselves.

“Now there is another big game against Manchester United and we must find the strength to try to put all of ourselves on the pitch during the game,” he said.

“Now we need to work together and understand that this season we have to dig deep, very deep, if we want to be competitive in all competitions.”

Chelsea have not lost a home league game against United since 2012.