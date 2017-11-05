Soccer-Soccer-Morata deals blow to United title bid as Chelsea win

* Seocnd-half Morata header earns Blues 1-0 victory over United

* First goal in seven games in all competitions for Spaniard

* United had late chances but only two shots on target all match

* United still have just one win in their last 16 trips to Chelsea

* Second-placed United now eight points adrift of Manchester City

* Chelsea stay fourth on 22 points, one point behind Spurs, United

* United host Newcastle on Nov. 18; Chelsea visit West Brom CHELSEA 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 0 LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Alvaro Morata’s second-half header secured Chelsea a 1-0 win over Manchester United in an entertaining Premier League clash on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat.

Morata’s brilliantly-taken header in the 55th minute was the difference on another frustrating trip to London for United, with six of their last seven away defeats coming in the capital.

United pressed for an equaliser, with Mourinho throwing all his attacking options on from the bench, but they did not test Thibaut Courtois enough in the Chelsea goal, mustering just two shot on target in the whole match.

Chelsea stay fourth on 22 points, the win breathing life into their hopes of retaining the title. Antonio Conte’s men are within a point of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed United, who trail Manchester City by eight points. (Reporting by pete Hall, Editing by Ken Ferris)