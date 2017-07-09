FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Soccer-Chelsea sign defender Rudiger from Roma
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Three years since Islamic State attack, Yazidi wounds still open
Middle East
Three years since Islamic State attack, Yazidi wounds still open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 9, 2017 / 3:21 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Chelsea sign defender Rudiger from Roma

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed German centre back Antonio Rudiger from Italian side AS Roma on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Sunday.

Rudiger has spent the last two seasons in Serie A, arriving at Roma on loan from VfB Stuttgart in 2015 before making a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.

"It's a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," Rudiger, who will wear the number two shirt, said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team mates and I'm very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."

The 24-year-old Germany international has won 17 caps since his debut in 2014.

Manager Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen the Chelsea side that lifted the league title in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger is the London club's second signing of the transfer window after goalkeeper Willy Caballero joined as a free agent from Manchester City.

Chelsea will kick-off their 2017-18 league campaign at home against Burnley on Aug.12.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.