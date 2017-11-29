Soccer-Rudiger's header gives wasteful Chelsea 1-0 win over Swansea

* Rudiger scored a diving header as Chelsea beat Swansea 1-0

* Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was sent to the stands by the referee

* Chelsea wasted plenty of chances

* Rudiger finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute

* Chelsea host Newcastle next, Swansea are away to Stoke

CHELSEA 1 SWANSEA CITY 0

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Antonio Rudiger’s first Premier League goal for Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in a game that saw Blues manager Antonio Conte sent to the stands after a frustrating first half.

Chelsea dominated a scoreless opening period, managing 11 shots on goal to none for the visitors, but Conte was sent to the stands in the 43rd minute by referee Neil Swarbrick after the fourth official called his attention to an angry outburst.

Conte’s side finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when defender Rudiger reacted quickest to N‘Golo Kante’s deflected shot by diving to head the ball home.

Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal continued for the rest of the game as a combination of solid goalkeeping by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski and wasteful finishing prevented them from winning by a greater margin.