Chelsea withstand pressure to sink Watford
October 21, 2017 / 1:45 PM / in 4 days

Chelsea withstand pressure to sink Watford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored two second-half goals to help snatch a 4-2 victory for stuttering champions Chelsea against a lively Watford side in the Premier League on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 21, 2017 Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

In a sometimes frenzied end-to-end game Chelsea, who had lost their last two league matches, went ahead when Pedro whipped in a ferocious curling shot high off the post from 25 metres following a disputed corner.

Watford equalised seconds before halftime through Abdoulaye Doucoure and in a rampant spell of attacking football went ahead four minutes after the break when Roberto Pereyra tapped home a Richarlison cross.

But Michy Batshuayi headed home 20 minutes from time to spare Chelsea’s blushes and added his second in the dying moments following an 87th-minute goal from defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Ed Osmond

