Soccer: Chelsea's Conte fined for outburst

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined 8,000 pounds ($11,000) following his sending-off during a match against Swansea City last month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 5, 2017 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts REUTERS/Toby Melville

Conte was dismissed just before halftime for disputing a decision by referee Neil Swarbrick in the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, which his team won 1-0.

The Italian subsequently apologised but told British media he had been frustrated with Swansea’s time-wasting.

The FA said in a statement that Conte had admitted the misconduct charge and accepted “the standard penalty” for the offence.

Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League, visit West Ham United on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)