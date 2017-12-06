FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Chelsea's Conte fined for outburst
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 6:25 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer: Chelsea's Conte fined for outburst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined 8,000 pounds ($11,000) following his sending-off during a match against Swansea City last month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 5, 2017 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reacts REUTERS/Toby Melville

Conte was dismissed just before halftime for disputing a decision by referee Neil Swarbrick in the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, which his team won 1-0.

The Italian subsequently apologised but told British media he had been frustrated with Swansea’s time-wasting.

The FA said in a statement that Conte had admitted the misconduct charge and accepted “the standard penalty” for the offence.

Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League, visit West Ham United on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7479 pounds)

Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.