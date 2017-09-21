Soccer: Conte urges returning Kenedy to seize opportunities

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Third Round - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 20, 2017 Chelsea's Kenedy celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged Kenedy to continue seizing opportunities after the midfielder struck in the 5-1 League Cup win over second-tier Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Brazilian opened the scoring before Michy Batshuayi bagged a hat-trick and Charly Musonda sealed Chelsea’s passage to the fourth round, where they were drawn against fellow Premier League side Everton.

Kenedy was making his first appearance for the Premier League champions since being sent home from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of Asia in July after he posted offensive messages on social media in China and his performance impressed Conte.

“Kenedy played well and gave a good answer. Some players haven’t played a lot and it’s important to continue to work. I hope the game improved their confidence... they must continue in this way,” Conte told the club’s website (www.chelseafc.com).

“He’s working very well and improving. He has to continue and when there is an opportunity he must take it,” Conte said.

The 21-year-old, who has made 16 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League, returned to the club in January after a loan spell at Watford and will now be hoping to gain more first-team action.

Conte added that defender David Luiz, who fractured a wrist bone against Arsenal at the weekend, would be available for next week’s Champions League clash in Spain.

“He is an important player for us, I know what happened at the end of the first half (on Sunday) but he will be ready for the game against Atletico Madrid,” Conte said of the Brazilian, who was sent off in the 0-0 draw against the Gunners.