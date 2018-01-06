Pressure builds on Hughes as Stoke crash out of Cup

(Reuters) - Stoke City manager Mark Hughes came under even more pressure as his Premier League side were beaten 2-1 in the FA Cup third round by League Two (fourth-tier) Coventry City on Saturday.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Coventry City vs Stoke City - Ricoh Arena, Coventry, Britain - January 6, 2018 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Many Stoke fans have been demanding a change after their team dropped into the relegation places, losing seven of their last 10 league games.

Now a change may prove hard to resist, supportive as the board have been so far.

Hughes, an FA Cup winner with Manchester United and Chelsea as a player, was appointed in May 2013.

Coventry, back in the fourth tier for the first time since 1959, took the lead through defender Jordan Willis after 24 minutes but he then conceded a penalty early in the second half that allowed Charlie Adam to equalise.

In the 68th minute, however, full back Jack Grimmer beat Stoke’s England goalkeeper Jack Butland to get the winner.

Hughes, who made four changes, sent on all three substitutes but Coventry held out despite coming under late pressure.