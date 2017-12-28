Soccer-Sanchez double ensures Wenger can enjoy landmark night

* Arsenal won a pulsating match 3-2 at Crystal Palace

* A double from Alexis Sanchez made Arsene Wenger’s night complete

* Arsenal’s manager was overseeing a record-equalling 810th game

* Shkodran Mustafi’s neat finish put Arsenal ahead on 25 minutes

* Andros Townsend scored a sharp equaliser soon after halftime

* Arsenal responded with two fine Sanchez goals in four minutes

* James Tomkins scored with a late header for Palace

* Palace host Manchester City next, Arsenal visit West Brom

CRYSTAL PALACE 2 ARSENAL 3

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Arsene Wenger celebrated another landmark night in his garlanded Premier League career as an Alexis Sanchez double inspired his Arsenal charges to a pulsating 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

On the night he equalled former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson’s record of overseeing 810 Premier League games, Wenger watched the brilliant Sanchez turn an exciting match with two superb second-half goals in the space of four minutes.

Shkodran Mustafi had given the dominant visitors a deserved lead after 25 minutes but Arsenal were made to rue a host of first-half near-misses as Palace roared back soon after the break with a well-worked Andros Townsend goal.

Then Sanchez, whose future at Arsenal remains uncertain, demonstrated his world-class talent, first with a thunderous 62nd minute snap shot and then a lovely piece of control and fine finish from Jack Wilshere’s long, precise through ball.

Despite James Tomkins ensuring a nervy finish with a late headed goal for Palace, the win left Arsenal still in sixth place in the league but they moved on to 37 points, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and to within a point of the top four.

Palace, beaten for the first time in nine games, are 16th on 18 points, just a point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Ian Chadband)