Soccer: Struggling Palace given Benteke boost

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace have been handed a boost with news that striker Christian Benteke has returned to training after recovering from a knee ligament injury and could be fit to face Everton when Premier League action resumes following the international break.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 23, 2017 Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke warms up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble\Files

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Palace’s league defeat by leaders Manchester City in September and has missed their last six games.

“The Belgian hitman seemed to enjoy being back out on the grass as (manager) Roy Hodgson put his squad through their paces during another international break,” Palace said on their website. (www.cpfc.co.uk)

Palace are bottom on four points from 11 games, having won just once and netting four goals while conceding 22.