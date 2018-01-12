FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Burnley
January 12, 2018 / 2:17 PM / in a day

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Burnley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Burnley 1-0 Palace (Premier League, September 2017)

Palace 0-2 Burnley (Premier League, April 2017)

Burnley 3-2 Palace (Premier League, November 2016)

Burnley 2-3 Palace (Premier League, January 2015)

Palace 0-0 Burnley (Premier League, September 2014)

Burnley 1-0 Palace (Championship, January 2013)

Palace 4-3 Burnley (Championship, October 2012)

Burnley 1-1 Palace (Championship, March 2012)

Palace 2-0 Burnley (Championship, August 2011)

Burnley 1-0 Palace (Championship, March 2011)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Palace - W D L D W

Burnley - D L D D L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

Evens on Palace to win

3/1 Burnley to win

9/4 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Palace: 5/1 1-0; 8/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 18/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Burnley: 8/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 12/1 2-1; 50/1 3-0; 40/1 3-1; 50/1 3-2

Draw: 7/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 18/1 2-2

First scorer: 5/1 Christian Benteke; 5/1 Chris Wood; 11/2 Wilfried Zaha; 11/2 Ashley Barnes; 11/2 Sam Vokes; 6/1 Bakary Sako; 7/1 Sullay Kaikai; 15/2 Nahki Wells; 8/1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek; 9/1 Andros Townsend; 10/1 BAR

Also:

3/1 Zaha to score and Palace to win

5/1 Wood to score and Burnley to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
