March 2, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Palace sign Brazilian goalkeeper Cavalieri until end of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace have signed former Brazil international goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 35-year-old, who was a free agent following his release from Fluminense last year, links up with Roy Hodgson once again having previously worked briefly under the Palace manager at Liverpool in 2010.

Cavalieri, capped three times by Brazil, will provide backup for Wayne Hennessey while Julian Speroni remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Palace, currently 17th in the Premier League, host second-placed Manchester United on Monday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

