FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zaha gives Palace first victory as Chelsea lose again
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 7 days

Zaha gives Palace first victory as Chelsea lose again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Crystal Palace ended the worst-ever start to a Premier League season and condemned champions Chelsea to their second successive defeat with a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 14, 2017 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates after the match with James McArthur REUTERS/David Klein

Palace had made unwanted history by losing their opening league games without scoring a goal but produced a much-improved performance as manager Roy Hodgson claimed his first win since replacing Frank de Boer last month.

Chelsea have now lost three of their first eight league games and fallen nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

A scrappy Cesar Azpilicueta own-goal handed Palace the lead in the 11th minute, but Chelsea levelled seven minutes later when Tiemoue Bakayoko headed in a Cesc Fabregas corner.

Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, on his return from injury, restored the home side’s lead with a close-range shot on the stroke of halftime, and a lacklustre Chelsea were unable to equalise.

“That was really enjoyable,” Hodgson said. “I have just said to the players that they really deserve to drink in that victory, because we played the champions of England but came off the field today having deserved our victory.”

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted his side had been hampered by the absence of striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder N‘Golo Kante and the loss of Victor Moses to injury midway through the first half.

“We started very badly and it was a very difficult day,” Conte said. “But we need also to understand the situation and to continue to work, to find solutions despite our injuries.”

Reporting by Matt Westby, Editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.