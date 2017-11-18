FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Dominant Palace held 2-2 at home by Everton
#Sports News
November 18, 2017 / 5:57 PM / in a day

Soccer: Dominant Palace held 2-2 at home by Everton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Basement side Crystal Palace were left to rue missed opportunities as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in a pulsating Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Everton's Jonjoe Kenny in action with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha Action Images via Reuters/Alan Walter

Palace were on the scoresheet inside the first minute with James McArthur’s close range finish, but their celebrations were cut short as the visitors responded almost immediately from a Leighton Baines penalty, resulting from a Scott Dann foul on striker Oumar Niasse.

The hosts recovered well to dominate the possession and deservedly took the lead again with a goal from winger Wilfried Zaha, before another defensive error from Dann allowed Niasse to equalise for Everton on the stroke of half-time.

Late substitute Christian Benteke, who returned for Palace after recovering from a knee injury, missed two clear-cut chances to score a winner as they were forced to settle for a draw.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
