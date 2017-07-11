FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 12:04 AM / a month ago

Palace keeper Mandanda re-joins Marseille

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - France v Sweden -2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group A - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 11/11/16. France's Steve Mandanda warms up before the match.Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Crystal Palace's French international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has re-joined Olympique Marseille, the Premier League club said on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk) on Tuesday.

Mandanda, who has played 24 times for France, joined Palace on a free transfer a year ago and made 10 appearances last season before being sidelined with a knee injury in November.

He failed to reclaim the number one spot from Wayne Hennessey.

The 32-year-old returns to the Stade Velodrome having spent most of his career in the south of France, where he played 441 games for Marseille in nine seasons after joining from Le Havre.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Andrew Both

