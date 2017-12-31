FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Jesus comes off injured early at Palace
Sections
Featured
Murray will trim 2018 schedule to avoid injury issues
SPORTS
Murray will trim 2018 schedule to avoid injury issues
Ten killed in Iran protests and security forces repulse attacks
WORLD
Ten killed in Iran protests and security forces repulse attacks
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
Archeology
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 31, 2017 / 1:07 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Jesus comes off injured early at Palace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus came off injured after 22 minutes of their Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 31, 2017 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus as he receives medical attention REUTERS/David Klein

The Brazilian, who suffered a foot injury in February that put him out for several months of last season, was clearly upset when he walked off with a leg injury to be replaced by Sergio Aguero.

The score was 0-0 at halftime after Aguero hit the post soon after coming on with his first shot at goal.

It was not immediately clear how seriously Jesus’s injury was.

Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.