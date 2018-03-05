Soccer-Late Matic strike gives United win in five-goal Palace thriller

* Manchester United fight back to beat Crystal Palace 3-2

* Nemanja Matic volleyed added-time winner from 25 metres

* Andros Townsend had put Palace ahead with deflected shot

* Patrick van Aanholt made it 2-0 after a quick free kick

* United’s Chris Smalling pulled one back with a header

* Striker Romelu Lukaku scored 76th minute equaliser

* Palace visit Chelsea next, United host Liverpool

By Rex Gowar

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - CRYSTAL PALACE 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 3

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic volleyed a stunning added-time winner as they fought back from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in an enthralling clash at Selhurst Park and climbed to second place in the Premier League on Monday.

Palace, who have never beaten United in the Premier League, took the lead after 11 minutes when Andros Townsend ran onto Christian Benteke’s square ball and struck a left-foot shot that deflected off Victor Lindelof past goalkeeper David de Gea.

The hosts went 2-0 in front three minutes into the second half when Jeffrey Schlupp took a quick free kick after a foul on Benteke and left back Patrick van Aanholt raced at goal before firing past De Gea to put Palace in the driving seat.

United pulled a goal back seven minutes later when the unmarked Chris Smalling headed in Antonio Valencia’s cross and equalised in the 76th when Alexis Sanchez’s effort came back off the bar and Romelu Lukaku turned two defenders to fire home.

Matic then snatched the points when his volley from 25 metres curled away from diving keeper Wayne Hennessey into the top corner to put United back into second spot on 62 points, 16 behind Manchester City, and left Palace in the relegation zone. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)