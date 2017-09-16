Soccer-No Hodgson effect as Palace lose 1-0 at home to Saints

* Southampton beat bottom side Crystal Palace 1-0 away

* New Palace boss Hodgson loses first game in charge

* Steven Davis scored the only goal in the sixth minute

* Palace lost fifth league game in record goal-less start

* Palace at Manchester City next, Saints host Manchester United CRYSTAL PALACE 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1

SEPT 16 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace failed to benefit from the Roy Hodgson effect as Steven Davis’s early goal and two saves by Fraser Forster helped Southampton beat the Premier League’s bottom club 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace were playing for the first time under new manager Hodgson but were reeling in the sixth minute when Davis steered the ball into the bottom corner after home goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey beat out a low right cross from Dusan Tadic.

Palace are without a goal in their opening five league games, a Premier League record, but not for want of trying with Ruben Loftus-Cheek twice going close after half an hour and Forster also saving from Christian Benteke.

Former England manager Hodgson took charge at Palace this week after Dutchman Frank de Boer was sacked following four defeats and no goals in his debut Premier League season. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)