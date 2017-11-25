Late Sakho strike earns Crystal Palace 2-1 win over Stoke

REUTERS - Defender Mamadou Sakho struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a badly-needed 2-1 win for the Premier League’s basement club Crystal Palace over Stoke City at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Stoke City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 25, 2017 Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho scores their second goal REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Xherdan Shaqiri gave Stoke the lead with a sensational solo goal early in the second half, picking up the ball on the halfway line and racing through a thicket of defenders before curling home a left-footed shot.

The lead lasted only three minutes as Ruben Loftus-Cheek stole in at the back post to tuck home Andros Townsend’s cross to equalise for the Eagles.

Ryan Shawcross missed a great late chance for Stoke and Palace made the most of it, with Yohan Cabaye hitting the post before Sakho rifled home the rebound in the 92nd minute to give Roy Hodgson’s side just their second victory of the season.