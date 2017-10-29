FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2017 / 4:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zaha's last-gasp equaliser salvages draw for Palace against West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

REUTERS - Winger Wilfried Zaha scored in the seventh minute of added time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace against West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 28, 2017 Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

England goalkeeper Joe Hart was beaten by Zaha’s low shot into the bottom corner after making several fine saves that had seemed enough to give Hammers victory.

Striker Javier Hernandez fired the visitors ahead after half an hour from Aaron Cresswell’s cross and Andre Ayew put them two up before half-time with a shot from outside the box into the top corner.

West Ham, who had lost their previous league match 3-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, were put under intense pressure in the second half and Palace pulled a goal back with Luka Milivojevic’s penalty in the 50th minute, before Hart saved Yohan Cabaye’s free kick and an earlier effort by Zaha.

Palace, whose only win in the league came against Chelsea two weeks ago, remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the table with four points from 10 matches, while West Ham are in 16th place on nine.

Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Christian Radnedge

