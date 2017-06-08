FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Midfielder Williams extends Palace stay
June 8, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 months ago

Midfielder Williams extends Palace stay

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Wales Press Conference - The Vale Resort, Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 9/11/16 Wales' Jonny Williams during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs/ Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - Midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a contract extension at Crystal Palace to keep him at the Premier League team until 2019, the club announced on Wednesday.

"I am delighted to be signing this new contract at a club that holds a special place in my heart having been here since I joined the academy at the age of eight," Williams told the club's official website.

"With the club's fifth season in the Premier League coming up I will be working hard through pre-season so I am ready for the challenge ahead at the start of another campaign."

Williams, a product of Palace's youth academy, has made 55 appearances since his senior debut in 2011. He was loaned out from 2014-2017, including his latest season-long spell at Ipswich Town, where he made just eight appearances due to a shoulder injury.

He has previously completed loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Milton Keynes Dons.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

