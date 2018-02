Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following is the revised FA Cup fifth round draw after Tuesday’s fourth-round replays:

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull City

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City

Ties to be played Feb. 16-19 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)