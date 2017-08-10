FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English League Cup second round draw
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 10, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-English League Cup second round draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Draw for the second round of the English
League Cup made on Thursday.

    South section
Queen's Park Rangers   v Brentford
Crystal Palace         v Ipswich Town
Watford                v Bristol City
Norwich City           v Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town        v West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet
Cardiff City           v Burton Albion
Southampton            v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham                 v Bristol Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons     v Swansea City
Birmingham City        v Bournemouth
Reading                v Millwall

    North section
Carlisle United        v Sunderland
Bolton Wanderers       v Sheffield Wednesday
Accrington Stanley     v West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United       v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United           v Newport County
Stoke City             v Rochdale
Huddersfield Town      v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough          v Scunthorpe United
Doncaster Rovers       v Hull City
Blackburn Rovers       v Burnley
Sheffield United       v Leicester City
Aston Villa            v Wigan Athletic
Barnsley               v Derby County or Grimsby Town
    
    Ties to be played the week commencing Aug. 21.

 (Compiled by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.