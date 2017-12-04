FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-FA Cup third round draw
December 4, 2017 / 7:40 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-FA Cup third round draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA Cup third
round made on Monday:
    Ipswich Town            v Sheffield United
    Watford                 v Bristol City
    Birmingham City         v Burton Albion
    Liverpool               v Everton
    Brighton & Hove Albion  v Crystal Palace
    Aston Villa             v Woking or Peterborough United
    Bournemouth             v AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic
    Coventry City           v Stoke City
    Newport County          v Leeds United
    Bolton Wanderers        v Huddersfield Town
    Port Vale               v Bradford City
    Nottingham Forest       v Arsenal
    Brentford               v Notts County
    Queens Park Rangers     v MK Dons
    Manchester United       v Derby County
    Forest Green Rovers     v West Bromwich Albion
    or Exeter City 
    Doncaster Rovers        v Slough Town or Rochdale
    Tottenham Hotspur       v AFC Wimbledon
    Middlesbrough           v Sunderland
    Fleetwood or Hereford   v Leicester City
    Blackburn Rovers        v Hull City
    or Crewe Alexandra
    Cardiff City            v Mansfield Town
    Manchester City         v Burnley
    Shrewsbury Town         v West Ham United
    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
    Stevenage               v Reading
    Newcastle United        v Luton Town
    Millwall                v Barnsley
    Fulham                  v Southampton
    Wycombe Wanderers       v Preston North End
    Norwich City            v Chelsea
    Gillingham              v Sheffield Wednesday
    or Carlisle United    
    Ties to be played Jan. 5-7

 (Compiled by Ken Ferris)

