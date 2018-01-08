FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
January 8, 2018 / 7:46 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United will face an awkward
trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round
of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.
    Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the
lowest ranked team left in the Cup.
    Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower
league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport
County.
    Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich
Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away
to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.
    
    FA Cup fourth round draw, games to be played between Jan
26-29:
    
    Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
    Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City
    Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
    Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City
    Yeovil Town v Manchester United
    Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or
Reading
    Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City
    MK Dons v Coventry City
    Millwall v Rochdale
    Southampton v Watford
    Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion or Crystal Palace
    Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham
United
    Hull City v Nottingham Forest
    Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur
    Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United
    Sheffield United v Preston North End
    

 (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
