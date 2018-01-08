Soccer-United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday. Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup. Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County. Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town. FA Cup fourth round draw, games to be played between Jan 26-29: Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City Yeovil Town v Manchester United Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City MK Dons v Coventry City Millwall v Rochdale Southampton v Watford Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion or Crystal Palace Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United Hull City v Nottingham Forest Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United Sheffield United v Preston North End (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)