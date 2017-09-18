Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round fixtures

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday 3rd Round Tuesday, September 19 (GMT) Aston Villa(II) v Middlesbrough(II) (1845) Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion (1845) Brentford(II) v Norwich City(II) (1845) Bristol City(II) v Stoke City (1845) Burnley v Leeds United(II) (1845) Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town (1845) Leicester City v Liverpool (1845) West Ham United v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1845) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Bristol Rovers(III) (1845) Reading(II) v Swansea City (1900) Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley(II) (1900) 3rd Round Wednesday, September 20 (GMT) Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers(III) (1845) Chelsea v Nottingham Forest(II) (1845) Everton v Sunderland(II) (1845) Manchester United v Burton Albion(II) (1900) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)