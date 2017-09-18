FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round fixtures
September 18, 2017 / 2:08 PM / in a month

Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round fixtures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday 
3rd Round 
Tuesday, September 19 (GMT)
Aston Villa(II)             v Middlesbrough(II)        (1845)  
Bournemouth                 v Brighton and Hove Albion (1845)  
Brentford(II)               v Norwich City(II)         (1845)  
Bristol City(II)            v Stoke City               (1845)  
Burnley                     v Leeds United(II)         (1845)  
Crystal Palace              v Huddersfield Town        (1845)  
Leicester City              v Liverpool                (1845)  
West Ham United             v Bolton Wanderers(II)     (1845)  
Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Bristol Rovers(III)      (1845)  
Reading(II)                 v Swansea City             (1900)  
Tottenham Hotspur           v Barnsley(II)             (1900)  
3rd Round 
Wednesday, September 20 (GMT)
Arsenal                     v Doncaster Rovers(III)    (1845)  
Chelsea                     v Nottingham Forest(II)    (1845)  
Everton                     v Sunderland(II)           (1845)  
Manchester United           v Burton Albion(II)        (1900)  
West Bromwich Albion        v Manchester City          (1900)

