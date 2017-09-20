UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round results

Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday 3rd Round Wednesday, September 20 Manchester United - Burton Albion (II) 4-1 (halftime: 3-0) West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Chelsea - Nottingham Forest (II) 5-1 (halftime: 3-0) Everton - Sunderland (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, September 19 Reading (II) - Swansea City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Tottenham Hotspur - Barnsley (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Aston Villa (II) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Brentford (II) - Norwich City (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Bristol City (II) - Stoke City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley - Leeds United (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-5) Leeds United win 5-3 on penalties. Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Leicester City - Liverpool 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) West Ham United - Bolton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Bristol Rovers (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET