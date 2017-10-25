FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 4th round results
#Soccer News
October 25, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English League Cup 4th round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday 
4th Round
Wednesday, October 25
Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham United              2-3 (halftime: 2-0)                                      
Chelsea           - Everton                      2-1 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Tuesday, October 24
Manchester City   - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-1) 
Manchester City win 4-1 on penalties.
Arsenal           - Norwich City (II)            2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET                    
Bournemouth       - Middlesbrough (II)           3-1 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Bristol City (II) - Crystal Palace               4-1 (halftime: 2-1)                                      
Leicester City    - Leeds United (II)            3-1 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
Swansea City      - Manchester United            0-2 (halftime: 0-1)

