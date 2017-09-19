FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round results
#Soccer News
September 19, 2017 / 8:45 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday 
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 19
Reading (II)                 - Swansea City             0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Tottenham Hotspur            - Barnsley (II)            1-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Aston Villa (II)             - Middlesbrough (II)       0-2 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Bournemouth                  - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET                    
Brentford (II)               - Norwich City (II)        1-3 (halftime: 0-1)                                      
Bristol City (II)            - Stoke City               2-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
Burnley                      - Leeds United (II)        2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-5) 
Leeds United win 5-3 on penalties.
Crystal Palace               - Huddersfield Town        1-0 (halftime: 1-0)                                      
Leicester City               - Liverpool                2-0 (halftime: 0-0)                                      
West Ham United              - Bolton Wanderers (II)    3-0 (halftime: 2-0)                                      
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Bristol Rovers (III)     1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET                    
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 20
Arsenal              v Doncaster Rovers (III) (1845)  
Chelsea              v Nottingham Forest (II) (1845)  
Everton              v Sunderland (II)        (1845)  
Manchester United    v Burton Albion (II)     (1900)  
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City        (1900)

