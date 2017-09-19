UPDATE 4-Soccer-English League Cup 3rd round results

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday 3rd Round Tuesday, September 19 Reading (II) - Swansea City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Tottenham Hotspur - Barnsley (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Aston Villa (II) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Brentford (II) - Norwich City (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Bristol City (II) - Stoke City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley - Leeds United (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-5) Leeds United win 5-3 on penalties. Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Leicester City - Liverpool 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) West Ham United - Bolton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Bristol Rovers (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Wednesday, September 20 Arsenal v Doncaster Rovers (III) (1845) Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (II) (1845) Everton v Sunderland (II) (1845) Manchester United v Burton Albion (II) (1900) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)