Man City get chance for revenge at Wigan in FA Cup

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City have a chance to get revenge over Wigan Athletic for their 2013 FA Cup final defeat after being drawn against the third-tier leaders in the fifth round of the competition.

Wigan snatched the only goal in the final against City with Ben Watson’s late header to lift the famous old trophy though they were relegated from the Premier League that season.

Manchester United visit Huddersfield Town or second-tier Birmingham City while Chelsea, who lost to Arsenal in the 2017 final, host Championship side Hull City after Monday’s draw.

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton meet in an all-Premier League clash, second-tier Sheffield United are at Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion welcome 1987 winners Coventry City.

If Tottenham Hotspur beat Newport County, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, in a fourth-round replay they will travel to second-tier Millwall or Rochdale of League One.

Spurs beat Millwall 6-0 in last season’s quarter-finals.

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will meet League Two Notts County or Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

The ties will be played from Feb. 16-19.