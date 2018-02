Feb 17 (Reuters) - Following is the FA Cup quarter-final draw made on Saturday:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City v Chelsea

Wigan Athletic or Manchester City v Southampton

Ties to be played Mar. 16-19