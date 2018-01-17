Soccer: Leicester through in Cup as VAR gives first goal in England

LONDON (Reuters) - Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored the first goal in English football to be awarded using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as they reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 replay victory over third-tier Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Iheanacho, who had put the hosts ahead in the first half, was initially ruled offside when he deftly chipped the ball over the keeper into the net in the 77th minute but the goal was given after consultation between referee Jon Moss and the VAR.

Video replays showed former Manchester City striker Iheanacho was level with Fleetwood defender Nathan Pond’s back foot before the Nigeria international raced clear to finish.

Championship sides Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday also reached the fourth round with victories over League Two Mansfield Town and Carlisle United respectively.

Cardiff swatted Mansfield aside 4-1 away to set up a tie at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City, whose manager Pep Guardiola was watching the third round replay in the stands.

Sheffield Wednesday scored in each half through Marco Matias and Atdhe Nuhiu to beat visiting Carlisle 2-0.

Reading’s Icelandic forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson got a hat-trick for the second-tier side who beat Stevenage 3-0.

Premier League West Ham United were taken to extra time by third-tier Shrewsbury Town after the game finished 0-0 at the end of normal time.